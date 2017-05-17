Prophet arraigned over possession of human skull

By Ola Ajayi

Ibadan—A 55-year-old man, Prophet Alimi Isaiah, was yesterday, arraigned before an Iyaganku magistrate’s court, Ibadan, for allegedly being in possession of human skull and other fetish items.

He was arraigned on a one count charge of unlawfully having a human skull in his possession.

The prosecutor, Mr. Sunday Ogunremi, alleged that the accused on May 5, at about 9:10p.m. at Sango Road, Ibadan Magisterial District did unlawfully have in his possession one human skull.

He stated that the offences contravened Sections 329(A) Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.

The accused, in his statement, told police that he is a prophet of a white garment church in Lagos and that he had not completed his apprenticeship before his friend lured him to join the pastoral job.

Isaiah’s words: “I use the horn (found in his possession) to control people that come to me for prayer so I can collect huge amounts of money from them.

“I got the human skull from a particular area of Lagos, when they brought a bulldozer to a street. I took it from there for personal use because I knew it would be useful.

“I was arrested on my way to Ibadan from Lagos at the stop-and-search checkpoint. I was in a public transportation vehicle when police stopped our vehicle and started searching our bags, before I was caught.”

In her ruling, Chief Magistrate Abiola Richard, granted him bail in the sum of N75,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Richard said one of the sureties must be a Level 8 civil service officer and the second surety must be his blood relation with national identity card.

The case was then adjourned to June 28 for further hearing.

