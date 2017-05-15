Prophet bags 25 months for stealing, impersonation

A 32-year-old man, Lukman Yaya, who claimed to be a prophet, was on Monday sentenced to 25 months’ imprisonment by an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun State. The senior magistrate, Mr. S. O.Banwo, in his ruling did not give the convict any option of a fine. Yaya, whose address was not disclosed in court, pleaded […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

