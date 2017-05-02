Prophet T.B. Joshua set to relocate to Israel
Prophet T.B. Joshua has revealed his intention to leave Nigeria and relocate his ministry to the nation of Israel, where he recently held meetings with three prominent Israeli mayors of Jerusalem, Tiberias and the Jordan Valley. TB Joshua said Israel offered him both land and facilities in an area around the biblical site of the …
The post Prophet T.B. Joshua set to relocate to Israel appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!