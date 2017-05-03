Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Prosecute suspended SGF, others involved in PINE contracts â€“ Senate – Daily Trust

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Prosecute suspended SGF, others involved in PINE contracts â€“ Senate
Daily Trust
The Senate has called for prosecution of suspended Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Babachir Lawal and others over alleged irregularities in Presidential Initiative on North-East (PINE) activities. The call followed the adoption of

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.