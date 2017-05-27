Pages Navigation Menu

Protect your children against abuse, Mrs Buhari urges parents

The wife of the President,  Mrs Aisha Buhari, has urged parents to protect their children against  all forms  of  abuse.

Buhari  made the call in a  congratulatory message through her tweeter handle on Saturday in Abuja as the country marked  the 2017 Children’s Day.

” On the occasion of this year’s Children’s Day celebration, I encourage parents to protect our children from abuse.

” Our children deserve happy, emotionally and healthy lives;  protecting children is a sacred duty.

“Our children are our future, ”  Buhari said.

Recall that the First Lady  on May 7  paid a visit to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano,  where a  six-month-old  baby who was allegedly raped  was receiving treatment.

Buhari, who described the rape case as an instance of  man ’s inhumanity to man, called on parents to be vigilant  in the  nursing of  their children.

 

