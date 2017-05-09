Pages Navigation Menu

Protesters over lack of jobs, houses clash with South African police

Police fired stun grenades and rubber bullets at protesters in southern townships of Johannesburg on Tuesday to quell the latest violence over lack of housing and jobs, piling pressure on President Jacob Zuma’s government. Residents in the Eldorado Park and Ennerdale townships in South Africa’s economic hub pelted police cars with stones and blocked a…

