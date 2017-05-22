Proud Dad! DJ Jimmy Jatt’s Daughter graduates from College

Legendary Nigerian DJ Jimmy Jatt‘s first daughter, Oyindamola recently graduated from the State University of New York at Old Westbury. The proud father took to his Instagram page yesterday to share the above father-daughter moment and captioned it: #prouddad #prouddaddy#fatherswithdaughters Congratulations to her! Photo Credit: Instagram – @djjimmyjatt

The post Proud Dad! DJ Jimmy Jatt’s Daughter graduates from College appeared first on BellaNaija.

