Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Proud father! See lovely photos of Victor Moses’ partner and kids – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Proud father! See lovely photos of Victor Moses' partner and kids
NAIJ.COM
Nigerian international soccer star Victor Moses is a fulfilled man after winning the Premier League title with his club Chelsea on Sunday, May 21, 2017. But to the surprise of many football fans, the Super Eagles star brought out his partner and his
Premier League 2016-17 review: what we learned tactically from the seasonThe Guardian (blog)
Victor Moses targets double with ChelseaPremium Times
Premier League: NFF, CAF congratulate Victor Moses for winning titleDaily Post Nigeria
Wetinhappen Magazine (blog) –TheCable –Complete Sports Nigeria –The Nation Newspaper
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.