Proud father! See lovely photos of Victor Moses’ partner and kids – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Proud father! See lovely photos of Victor Moses' partner and kids
NAIJ.COM
Nigerian international soccer star Victor Moses is a fulfilled man after winning the Premier League title with his club Chelsea on Sunday, May 21, 2017. But to the surprise of many football fans, the Super Eagles star brought out his partner and his …
Premier League 2016-17 review: what we learned tactically from the season
Victor Moses targets double with Chelsea
Premier League: NFF, CAF congratulate Victor Moses for winning title
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!