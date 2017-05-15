Pages Navigation Menu

Proud Papa! We love this 72-year old’s look for his Daughter’s Graduation

A Twitter user @MizzAina shared a photo of she and her father at her graduation ceremony and we love it! The proud father, who according to his daughter, is the “flyest 72-year old in the land,” rocked an African print Agbada with a pair of cool Sunglasses. The cutest finishing touch was grandpa’s grey afro! […]

