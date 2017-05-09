Prove that $15.591million in freezing account is yours – Court tells Patience Jonathan

A Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday turned down Patience Jonathan’s request to release her accounts holding $15.591million. The Justice Mohammed Idris-led court held that she and other parties must give oral evidence on the money’s ownership. Patience Jonathan will, therefore, be required to go before the court to give evidence on how she got […]

Prove that $15.591million in freezing account is yours – Court tells Patience Jonathan

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

