PRP suspends Anambra chairman

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Anambra has imposed a two-month suspension on its state Chairman, Mr Mathias Aninwachukwu for violating the party’s constitution.

The suspension order is contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the party’s meeting on Wednesday.

It noted that the chairman’s style of leadership was incapable of leading the party to victory in the Nov. 18 gubernatorial poll in the state.

The communique signed by 10 out of the party’s 15 state executive council members, accused the chairman of high handedness in handling the affairs of the party.

It claimed that Aninwachukwu ran the party as a personal business and had failed to convene statutory meetings of the state working committee and the state executive committee.

“He openly denigrated members of the state executive committee, ran the party without approved budget, and refused to inaugurate and empower some functional organs of the party as stated in the party’s constitution.

“He unilaterally accepted a gubernatorial aspirant and attempted to make him a consensus candidate and BoT member at the same time; failed to open bank account as well as render appropriate accounts of the funds accruable to the party,” it added.

The meeting accused Aninwachukwu of unilaterally spending the party’s finance and other resources without approval by the executive.

The communiqué stated that the state Deputy Chairman, Mr Humphrey Anaso, had been mandated to steer the affairs of the party in acting capacity within the two months suspension.

It warned members of the public, INEC, IPAC and DSS against dealing with the suspended chairman until further notice.

However, Aninwachukwu, dismissed report of his suspension, insisting that he remain the authentic PRP chairman in Anambra.

“I just came out of a meeting as the chairman of the party to receive your call; if anyone or group of persons say I have been suspended, then it is for selfish reasons and their meeting was illegal.

“I already spoke with the national officers, who assured me that my position as the state chairman is intact and that I should ignore the said communiqué,” he said.

He said the Publicity Secretary, who allegedly sponsored the ‘kangaroo suspension’ against him had been penciled for suspension two months ago for unruly behaviour.

