PSDN Honours Fayose, Ekiti Students

President’s Schools Debate Nigeria, (PSDN), an arm of the Presidency has honoured the Ekiti state governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose and some brilliant secondary school students in the state for doing the country proud at an international debate competition in Singapore.

The students represented the state and come tops National Junior Engineers Technologists and Scientists competition (JETS), ANCOPPS national essay competition, while the state was also adjudged the best in the National Examination Council (NECO) examinations, in the whole Nigeria.

Speaking during the event held in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, the coordinator of PSDN, Dare Oritu, said the unique performance of Ekiti students provided the basis for the PSDN under the auspices of the Presidency for nominating the Ekiti Debate team to represent the country at the international debate championship in Singapore.

Fayose advised the Federal Government to urgently put teachers in the country on the drivers’ seat in the effort to ensure all round social development saying failure by the government of the day to recognise the immense contribution of teachers to nation development and prioritise their welfare, would continue to constitute a clog in the wheel of progress for the nation.

Oritu who commended governor Fayose for his immense contribution to education in the state and presented trophy to the students who did well in the education contest, said the Ekiti State’s students’ performance was a testimony of the high premium placed on education in the state.

According to him, “We believe so much in human development whatever you have put into the development of other sectors, for human and material development, without equally developing education, is a waste of time.

“You would recall that during my first time, Ekiti was number 25 in rating in WAEC out of the 36 states but when I was leaving we rose to number seven. Today, Ekiti is number one.

“This shows that there is a governor who is always working hard and ensuring excellence in all aspects of governance. As a state of the fountain of knowledge, education is our identity and we will continue to support the teachers and students and all other things that would ensure that we maintain this first position.

“All policies of government that fails to put the teachers at the drivers’ seat is a waste of time. Our children and wards spend more time with their teachers than with their parents and guardians. The antidote for the decay in education is love for teachers‎ and I will support anything education‎,” he said.

Fayose said building social infrastructure without solid education for the citizenry would in the end amount to nothing.

The governor who explained that the state government was investing heavily in the sector because education was the future of the state expressed happiness that the investment was paying off with the great feats the state was recording in the sector.

Meanwhile, Governor Fayose has given monetary rewards to some students and their teachers who did the state proud in various competitions.

Master Tosin Adedipe from Shepherd International School, Ado-Ekiti who emerged the nation’s best in the Young Scientist Competition held in Abuja, was given N2.5 million. His school also got N1.5 million, while his teacher got N500, 000.

The governor also said the state government would build a block of three-classroom in the school and promised that such rewards would henceforth be given to winners of academic laurels and their schools

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

