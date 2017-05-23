PSG headquarters, Di Maria, Pastore homes raided in tax probe

Investigators raided the headquarters of Paris Saint-Germain and the homes of the Ligue 1 club’s Argentine players Angel Di Maria and Javier Pastore on Tuesday in a tax fraud probe in France, legal sources said.

The investigation was launched in December following revelations by the “Football Leaks” website concerning financial transactions and other details involving top football players.

