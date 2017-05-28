PSG wins French Cup

A 91st-minute own goal by Issa Cissokho on Saturday gave Paris St-Germain a dramatic Coupe de France final match victory over Angers. Unai Emery’s side looked set for extra time but Cissokho, brother of Aston Villa defender Aly, headed a corner into his own net in injury time. Angers, playing in the final for the first time since 1957, escaped in the first half when Angel di Maria’s deflected cross hit the post.

