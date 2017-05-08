PTD faults DSS on Ifeanyi Ubah’s arrest

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

PETROLEUM Tankers Drivers, PTD, branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, yesterday, dismissed the allegation credited to the Department of State Services, DSS, that one of the reasons Chief Ifeanyi Ubah, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Capital Oil, was arrested was for inciting members of PTD to cause economic sabotage.

PTD, in a statement by its National Chairman, Salimon Oladiti, said that the “allegation is baseless, unfounded and totally untrue.”

According to the statement: “We read from an online publication the arrest of Ifeanyi Ubah for inciting Petroleum Tanker Drivers to cause economic sabotage, among other allegations.

“The leadership of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers wishes to categorically deny the allegation against Ifeanyi Ubah or any other individual, inciting the tanker drivers to cause any economic sabotage. Our responsibilities as a trade union include to promote, project and protect the job security and welfare of workers, most especially the petroleum tanker drivers in Nigeria.

“We have no further relationship with any capitalist/employer beyond the precinct of promoting, projecting and protecting the security of jobs and welfare of our members. We unequivocally support the on-going war against corruption by the current government and any capitalist/employer found culpable of stealing, diversion or embezzlement of government funds should be appropriately dealt with in accordance with the law.”

The post PTD faults DSS on Ifeanyi Ubah’s arrest appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

