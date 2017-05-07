“Pulev Can Easily Beat A Novice Joshua”

Boxing promoter Kalle Sauerland is confident his boxer and mandatory challenger, Kubrat Pulev can beat Anthony Joshua, if he fights like a novice.

It is mandatory for Joshua to defend his IBF title against Pulev, but following his WBA ‘super’ win against Klitschko, his next opponent is unknown.

Sauerland confirmed Pulev is already in negotiations with Joshua for a fight. And the promoter felt the undefeated Brit showed his lack of experience against Klitschko.

“We saw two Anthonys – I saw possibly one of the most sensational heavyweights I have seen in many years, and I also saw a novice at times,” Sauerland exclusively told Sky Sports.

“If the novice turns up, Pulev will take care of business very easily. If the Anthony Joshua turns up that exploded in round 11 and half of round five, then it’s going to be a difficult night for anyone. The exciting thing about Anthony Joshua is that he is learning, and Pulev is someone who has beaten very good guys throughout his career.”

