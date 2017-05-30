Pupils in Delta community receive free text books

By Tare Youdeowei

President, Oyede Development Union, ODU, Mr Peter Akarogbe, in conjunction with Every Child Counts Initiative For Education, ECCIFED, has donated free text books to schools in Oyede community, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Handing over the books to the schools at Comprehensive High School, Oyede, Akarogbe said that the gesture was borne out of the need for the union to contribute its quota to the development of educational standard and eradication of illiteracy from the community.

He said another reason for the donation was that the reading culture of the Nigerian child has drastically dropped and has seriously affected the quality of the output in the schools, stressing that the reading culture of Nigerian children has fallen to 30 percent according to the United Nations, UN, rating.

He said, “Research has also shown that this less reading habit and culture recorded amongst our students today is also a result of non-availability of good and qualitative reading materials and articles for our children.”

Akarogbe, who is also the MD/CEO of Iterlen Industrial Services Ltd, said that many children wish to read books and improve themselves but for the poor funding of school libraries and the alleged diversion of books donated to school libraries.

He thanked the initiator and founder of ECCIFED, Dr Veronica Ogbaugu who he said, was the brain behind the donation of the books to the children, adding that without her, the occasion would not have come to reality.

Initiator and founder of ECCIFED, Dr. Ogbuagu, who spoke on the occasion lamented that Nigerian children lack the basic educational foundation that will make them contribute to the growth and development of the country, adding that reading as a part of learning in Nigerian schools is a dead culture.

The Chief Inspector of Education, Isoko North LGA, Mr Solomon Oyenenue in his goodwill message said the donation of the free text books will help to redirect children from the vices induced by the social media and inculcate in them good study habits.

The post Pupils in Delta community receive free text books appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

