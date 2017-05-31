Putin removes some sanctions against Turkey
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday removed some sanctions against Turkey that had been imposed in the aftermath of a Turkish fighter jet shooting down a Russian warplane on the Syrian border in 2015. The state media reported that the sanctions that were lifted pertained to the hiring of Turkish workers and operations of Turkish…
The post Putin removes some sanctions against Turkey appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!