Putin removes some sanctions against Turkey

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday removed some sanctions against Turkey that had been imposed in the aftermath of a Turkish fighter jet shooting down a Russian warplane on the Syrian border in 2015.

The state media reported that the sanctions that were lifted pertained to the hiring of Turkish workers and operations of Turkish companies in Russia.

Russia’s leadership has in recent weeks expressed intentions to remove all the sanctions as the countries attempt to rebuild their once robust economic relations.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev confirmed to newsmen after high-level talks in Istanbul recently that Russian restrictions on imports of Turkish tomatoes still remain.

Tomatoes have traditionally been a major Turkish agricultural export.

