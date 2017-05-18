Putin rushes to Trump’s defense, laments U.S. infighting – Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Putin rushes to Trump's defense, laments U.S. infighting
MOSCOW — Vladimir Putin rushed Wednesday to defend President Donald Trump from criticism over sharing classified information with Moscow, issuing a strongly worded statement that was seen as reflecting the degree of the Russian leader's frustration …
