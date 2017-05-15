Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cyber attack latest: Vladimir Putin blames US for hack as thousands more computers hit by ransomware – Telegraph.co.uk

Posted on May 15, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Telegraph.co.uk

Cyber attack latest: Vladimir Putin blames US for hack as thousands more computers hit by ransomware
Telegraph.co.uk
Vladimir Putin has blamed the US for the global cyber attack that has crippled computer systems around the world since Friday. The cyber attack, which wreaked havoc at dozens of NHS trusts on Friday, has continued to spread, hitting thousands of
Cyberattacks ease after global pushback, Putin points finger at US9news.com.au
Putin blames the US for WannaCry cyber chaosDaily Mail
Putin Blames Out-of-Tune Piano for Hesitant Rendition of Soviet MelodyNBCNews.com
CNBC –Vanguard –The Independent
all 189 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.