Cyber attack latest: Vladimir Putin blames US for hack as thousands more computers hit by ransomware – Telegraph.co.uk
|
Telegraph.co.uk
|
Cyber attack latest: Vladimir Putin blames US for hack as thousands more computers hit by ransomware
Telegraph.co.uk
Vladimir Putin has blamed the US for the global cyber attack that has crippled computer systems around the world since Friday. The cyber attack, which wreaked havoc at dozens of NHS trusts on Friday, has continued to spread, hitting thousands of …
Cyberattacks ease after global pushback, Putin points finger at US
Putin blames the US for WannaCry cyber chaos
Putin Blames Out-of-Tune Piano for Hesitant Rendition of Soviet Melody
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!