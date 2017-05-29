Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Putin visits France, hopes to mend strained ties with West – Washington Post

Posted on May 29, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Washington Post

Putin visits France, hopes to mend strained ties with West
Washington Post
VERSAILLES, France — On a visit likely to shape Russia-France ties for years, French President Emmanuel Macron hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin at the sumptuous Palace of Versailles on Monday for what the newly-elected French leader said …
France's Macron holding 'tough' talks with Putin near ParisBBC News
Putin Meets Macron for 'Tough Talk' in VersaillesHaaretz
Macron and Putin share perfunctory handshake before embarking on diplomatic testTelegraph.co.uk
SBS –Daily Mail –RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty –U.S. News & World Report
all 118 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.