Python was so big mistaken for a crocodile in Queensland – Daily Mail

A Queensland woman was left petrified on Wednesday after a giant python helped itself to a big meal before slithering into her back yard. Rini Steenwinkel was alerted to the presence of the snake when her neighbour yelled over the fence to warn her of …
Huge 40kg python mistaken for CROCODILE after swallowing wallaby whole (photos, video)
