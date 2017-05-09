Pages Navigation Menu

PZ Cussons Foundation Rewards Winners of the PZ Cussons Chemistry Challenge as Overall Winner Receives N700,000 & More

Posted on May 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Winners have emerged from the PZ Cussons Chemistry Challenge, an initiative of PZ Cussons Foundation. The science competition themed Be A Winner, produced Ogunmola Dara, an SS II Student of New Hall International School, Lekki as the overall winner. Dara pulled a total of 90% in practical and quiz sessions at the grand finale that was […]

