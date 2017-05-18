Q1 refinery output boosted by Niger Delta peace – NNPC

Nigeria’S refineries processed 10 million barrels of crude oil in the first quarter, more than they did for the whole of 2015, after talks with militants reduced attacks on facilities, the head of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, said. OPEC member Nigeria has a refining capacity of 445,000 barrels per day (bpd) but imports […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

