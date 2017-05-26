Qualcomm’s settlement with BlackBerry has reached a whopping $940 million

A court awarded BlackBerry a $940 million judgment in a lawsuit against Qualcomm, which is accused of abusing its dominant market position to extract pricey royalties from smartphone manufacturers.

The post Qualcomm’s settlement with BlackBerry has reached a whopping $940 million appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

