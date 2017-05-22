Is Africa’s development an illusion? – The Africa Report
|
euronews
|
Is Africa's development an illusion?
The Africa Report
As the continent's major economies begin to recover from the commodity crunch, how inclusive is its growth? Panellists laid out the arguments at The Africa Report Debate, on the sidelines of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation's African governance weekend in …
Quality of life on rise for many Africans, report says
FDI inflows into Africa projected to reach $57b in 2017
Trade support needed to boost aid for Africa
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!