Queen Elizabeth visits victims of Manchester killings

Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday visited in hospital some of the children injured in the Manchester terror attack which killed 22 people. In images broadcast on British television, her royal majesty was seen arriving at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where some of the 64 people injured in the attack are being treated. Source: ( AFP)

The post Queen Elizabeth visits victims of Manchester killings appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

