Queen Stunner Slams N500m Lawsuit On Linda Ikeji And Mercy Aigbe

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

In what could be best described as a drastic action against the defamation of character of its client Miss Opemititi Ajayi, Afolabi Fashanu & Co has wrote the duo of Mercy Aigbe and Linda Ikeji over the alleged frivolous and malicious statements altered and published respectively by the duo. Recall that in an interview with …

The post Queen Stunner Slams N500m Lawsuit On Linda Ikeji And Mercy Aigbe appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

