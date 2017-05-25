Queen visits attack victims in Manchester hospital



Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (R) speaks to Amy Barlow (2L), 12, from Rawtenstall in Lancashire, who was injured in the May 22 Manchester Arena terror attack, and her mother Kathy (2R) and father Grant (L) during a visit to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital in Manchester, northwest England, on May 25, 2017 to meet injured victims of the terror attack and to thank members of staff who treated them. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Peter Byrne Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (R) speaks to Millie Robson, 15, from Co Durham (2L), who was injured in the May 22 Manchester Arena terror attack, her mother Marie (2R) and father David (L) during a visit to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital in Manchester, northwest England, on May 25, 2017 to meet injured victims of the terror attack and to thank members of staff who treated them. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Peter Byrne Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (R) speaks to Ruth Murrell (L), who was injured in the May 22 Manchester Arena terror attack, during a visit to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital in Manchester, northwest England, on May 25, 2017 to meet injured victims of the attack and to thank members of staff who are treating them. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Peter Byrne Evie Mills (L), 14, from Harrogate, who was injured in the May 22 Manchester Arena terror attack, and her father Craig (R) pose for a photograph at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital in Manchester, northwest England, on May 25, 2017 where Evie is being treated.

Queen Elizabeth II visited the hospital to meet with injured victims of the terror attack and the staff that are treating them. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Peter Byrne Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (R) speaks to Amy Barlow (L), 12, from Rawtenstall in Lancashire, who was injured in the May 22 Manchester Arena terror attack, and her mother Kathy (C) during a visit to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital in Manchester, northwest England, on May 25, 2017 to meet injured victims of the terror attack and to thank members of staff who treated them. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Peter Byrne

Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday visited in hospital some of the children injured in the Manchester terror attack which killed 22 people.

In images broadcast on British television, the queen was seen arriving at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where some of the 64 people injured in the attack are being treated.

