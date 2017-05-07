Race must give way to a shared SA identity – Sisulu – News24
|
News24
|
Race must give way to a shared SA identity – Sisulu
News24
Johannesburg – The time is right to begin finding a South African identity beyond race, African National Congress NEC member Lindiwe Sisulu said in Johannesburg on Sunday. "The reason why we still remain with black, white, Indian attached to our status …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!