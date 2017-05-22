Psychiatrist says Momberg knew right from wrong – Citizen
Citizen
Psychiatrist says Momberg knew right from wrong
Alleged racist former estate agent Vicky Momberg was able to differentiate between right and wrong at the time of the racist incident, the Randburg Magistrates' Court heard on Monday. On February 3, 2016, Momberg, 48, was caught on camera using abusive …
Racist rant: Vicki Momberg says footage was tampered with
Vicky Momberg says she sincerely apologised to police officer she swore at
