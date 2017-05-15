Rack centre, first in West Africa to achieve uptime institute tier iii certification

Rack Centre, the Sub-Sahara Africa’s premium data center, and colocation services provider have attained the Tier III Tier Certification of Constructed Facility (TCCF) from the Uptime Institute, joining the elite data centers in the world-over to be certified and the first in the West African sub-region. The TCCF certification was achieved after a thorough forensic assessment of all aspects of Rack Centre’s facilities and operations by Uptime Institute experts team from the US and UK.

Uptime Institute is the global authority for data center certification through its Tier Certification framework and the standard it sets is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and international best practices in data center design, construction, and operations. This certification, therefore, demonstrates that Rack Centre facility and all its data center elements are built as per the original Tier III design and engineering specifications and validates that it is meeting the defined availability of concurrent maintainability.

Rack Centre based in Oregun, Lagos, Nigeria and owned by Jagal, a Nigerian conglomerate holding that operates leading energy businesses and manages a diverse portfolio of investments is a state of the art data center offering carrier neutral colocation services and provides over 6000 sqm (65,000sqft) of energy efficient and secure center. A modular scalable data center, currently with 255 racks and scalable to 3000 racks at completion, with access to all undersea cables serving Nigeria, ensuring all countries on the Atlantic coast of Africa are connected by a wide choice of high-speed fiber. Rack Centre has consistently maintained 100 percent uptime since it launched four years ago.

Mr Ayotunde Coker, Managing Director of Rack Centre, said “we are delighted that Rack Centre has achieved this certification by such a respected and distinguished global body as the Uptime Institute. We are passionate that we have attained one of the highest standards and achieving the Uptime Institute Tier III TCCF certification validates this, and demonstrates to our existing and future customers, that here in Nigeria, we are meeting the highest standards at the global level. Rack Centre is the most connected Tier III certified and truly carrier neutral data center in Africa. We are proud of this achievement.”

Uptime Institute, through its Managing Director, EMEA, Mr. Phil Collerton, commended Rack Centre for being the first colocation facility to be awarded the Uptime Tier III TCCF certification in Nigeria. He said, “the certification clearly demonstrates Rack Centre’s commitment to its customers and its unwavering focus on not only designing but also building a world class facility that meets the most demanding requirements. This data center will continue to underpin the region’s economic development as more businesses and people join the digital ecosystem while also strengthening Rack Centres’ position as a highly resilient infrastructure hub for connectivity partners and end customers in the region.”

The post Rack centre, first in West Africa to achieve uptime institute tier iii certification appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust.

