Radamel Falcao Hopes To Sign A New Contract With Monaco

Radamel Falcao hopes to sign a new deal with Monaco.

The striker has excelled with the Ligue 1 side after two difficult seasons in the Premier League.

Falcao will have just a year left on his contract at the Stade Louis II come the end of the season, and though Monaco’s policy is now to sign promising youngsters rather than established stars, as it was when he moved there from Atletico Madrid in 2013, the striker hopes to stay on.

“Of course I would like to,” he replied when asked whether he wanted to extend his contract. “I feel really good here, my wife and daughters too, with the club and the city. We’ve adapted, we have a good social life and that enables my work to bear more fruit. I’m at peace here since the start of the season, and I hope to be able to continue living here.”

He added: “I feel very good, we’re happy and the results are good. Having said that, everything will depend on the club’s objectives. The ideal thing would be to take a decision that suits both parties. If Monaco retain the ambition of winning trophies in France and Europe — and that’s why I came here — I will be delighted to stay.”

He scored four times in 26 Premier League appearances for United and just once in 10 top-flight games for Chelsea, playing only one game in the first half of 2016.

“Chelsea was the most difficult time,” Falcao said. “In the middle of the season, I already knew that I wouldn’t play again, because the club had decided I wouldn’t play. It was a frustrating decision because I felt rather good and I thought that I could contribute something.

“I only had training. I was prepared in case, but I never played. So, I thought already about the following season and Monaco. Everything I did was thinking about Monaco.

“The whole of that period was very difficult, at work but also in my personal life, on a daily basis. But I always told myself it was part of my career. And in the end, I think it made me stronger. It allowed me to grow, to become more mature.

“I get the impression that what is happening to me now, the season we’re having, is a little bit of just deserts. It was hard, I battled and it’s a bit of a blessing. I have recovered physically and mentally. I made a lot of effort to get back to my best and I have the feeling I’m there.”

