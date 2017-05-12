Pages Navigation Menu

Radio One Children’s Sports Fiesta flags off May 20 – Vanguard

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Sports


Radio One Children's Sports Fiesta flags off May 20
Preliminary football matches of the second edition of Radio One Sports Fiesta will kick off May 20 at the National Broadcast Academy, Fajuyi Way, Ikeja, Lagos with 32 male and 8 female teams participating. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by …

