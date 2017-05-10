Radio One Sports Children Fiesta: Thirty-two teams jostle for trophies

All logistics have been put in place for the second edition of the Radio One Sports fiesta slated for May 24 at the Campos square Lagos.

According to the organisers, a total of thirty-two teams from junior secondary schools including football Academies will participate in the Five-Aside football tournament. Eight female football teams will also take part in the sports fiesta. In the same vein, the organisers have included the 100m race and Relays in this year’s edition.

Meanwhile, the preliminary matches will hold on Saturday, May 20 at the National Broadcast at 1, Adekunle Fajuyi Way, Ikeja, GRA.

It could be recalled that the Defending Champions for the maiden edition, Joker Stars Academy set up a final clash with Kings College, Lagos.

Meanwhile, the General Manager of Radio One, Funke-Treasure Durodola has stated that the aim for instituting the Radio One Sports Fiesta is to create a paradigm shift in the concept of celebrating children;s day.

She said: “Since the media are influential in behavioural change, we want to use FRCN’s Radio One 103.5FM here in Lagos to influence the Nigerian Child to begin to see the prospects in sports. We want our children to look forward to children’s day with purpose and vision. We want them to think bigger about other sports apart from football, and we choose to join other corporate organizations which have created annual football competitions already for this cause.”

The post Radio One Sports Children Fiesta: Thirty-two teams jostle for trophies appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

