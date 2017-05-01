Rafael Nadal beats Dominic Thiem to win 10th Barcelona Open title

Rafael Nadal won Dominic Thiem of Austria 6-4 6-1 to claim his 10th Barcelona Open title. Following the victory, the Spaniard has now won 10 consecutive matches and became the first man in the Open era to win the same event 10 times at last week’s Monte Carlo Masters. He will now be aiming to win […]

