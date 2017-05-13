Nadal snaps winless streak vs Djokovic to reach Madrid final – Yahoo Sports
|
Yahoo Sports
|
Nadal snaps winless streak vs Djokovic to reach Madrid final
Yahoo Sports
Rafael Nadal from Spain celebrates after defeating Nick Kyrgios from Australia during a Madrid Open tennis tournament match in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, May 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco). More. MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal is near his best again, …
In 50th installment of Nadal v. Djokovic, Rafa recaptured the momentum
Tennis: Nadal ends Djokovic hoodoo to reach another Madrid final
Novak Djokovic says he will take positives from Madrid Open despite loss to Rafael Nadal
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!