Raila creates new think tank to spearhead campaigns – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Raila creates new think tank to spearhead campaigns
The Standard
Bishop Zephaniah Okore prays for NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga at St Stephens ACK Cathedral Church in Kisumu. [Photo: Denish Ochieng/Standard]. National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate Raila Odinga has created a new …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!