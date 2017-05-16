Raila digs in on presidential results announced in constituencies – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Raila digs in on presidential results announced in constituencies
The Star, Kenya
Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi, NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga with Kisii governor James Ongwae during a media briefing where NASA announced its MEGA rally in Gusiiland on May 16,2017. /ENOS TECHE. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!