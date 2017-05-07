Rallying all towards combating insecurity in Nigeria
The security challenges of our times are obvious and the security agencies seem to be rising up to the occasion in order to stem the tide. Considering the spate of kidnappings, armed robbery, banditry and incessant clashes between farmers and herders in various parts of the country, the security system is in doubt that there […]
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!