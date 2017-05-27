Pages Navigation Menu

Ramadan: Etsu Nupe Cautions Islamic Preachers Against Hate Speech

By Abu Nmodu, Minna
The Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has called on  Islamic preachers and scholars  to guard against  provocative  and inciting preaching  as  the month of  Ramadan fasting begins today.
The  Royal father made this known yesterday at  his Wadata Palace in  Bida, Niger State, saying Muslims in the country should  use the fasting period to pray for peace and progress for the nation rather than using provocative words during preaching.
“Preach peace and things that will guide Muslim brothers to be on the right path, as well as things that will strengthen our faith in practicing Islam, Fasting is not only for abstaining from drinking and  eating but also a time to emulate what Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was sent by Almighty Allah to preach,” he said.
The Etsu Nupe, who is also the chairman of Niger State Council of
Chiefs, noted that the two major religions in the country preaches
peace, unity and love and therefore  appealed  to the well-to-do individuals in the society to always assist the less-privileged with food and money for them to participate in the fasting with ease.

