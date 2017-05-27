Sultan of Sokoto Announces Sighting of the Moon As Ramadan Begins on Saturday – Information Nigeria
Information Nigeria
Sultan of Sokoto Announces Sighting of the Moon As Ramadan Begins on Saturday
Information Nigeria
As Muslims in Nigeria and all over the world observe this year's Ramadan fasting, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, has announced the sighting of the moon. The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III, has declared Saturday, May …
Ramadan Fast Begins Today
Sultan Declares Today Ramadan, Urges Muslims to Commence Fast
Ramadan 'Fast starts tomorrow,' Sultan of Sokoto declares
