Sultan of Sokoto Announces Sighting of the Moon As Ramadan Begins on Saturday – Information Nigeria

Posted on May 27, 2017


Sultan of Sokoto Announces Sighting of the Moon As Ramadan Begins on Saturday
As Muslims in Nigeria and all over the world observe this year's Ramadan fasting, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, has announced the sighting of the moon. The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III, has declared Saturday, May …
