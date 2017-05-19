Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Schools urged to move revision classes during Ramadan – Daily Mail

Posted on May 19, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Schools urged to move revision classes during Ramadan
Daily Mail
Schools are being urged to move revision classes and consider rescheduling sports days to accommodate the needs of Muslim pupils fasting for Ramadan, MailOnline can reveal. A new report also suggests that schools should also 'show sensitivity' when …
True Muslims Must Be Generous During Ramadan, By Murtadha GusauPremium Times
Ramadan fasting, best way to get closer to Allah – ClericVanguard

all 24 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.