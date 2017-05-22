Ramadan: Muslim groups call for shift of Army Recruitment, NYSC orientation

By Ben Agande

Kaduna – A coalition of Muslim groups, Da’Wah Co-Ordination Coordination council of Nigeria has called on the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo to prevail on the Nigerian Army and the National Youth Service Corps to shift the date for the recruitment of the 76th intake into the army and the orientation programmed of the NYSC scheduled for this months because it would be inimical to the interest of Muslims who will be starting their annual fast this month.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna Monday, the national president of the group, Mohammed Lawal Maidoki said carrying out the two exercises during Ramadan period would divert the attention of Muslims “from the required attention of every Muslim in Ramadan of spiritual attention/dedication”.

According to him, if the two exercises are allowed to go ahead, ” participants may have to stop fasting or break it or fail to qualify in the camp activities. We cannot understand why only muslim sensitivities will be treated with lack of consideration. We wish to remind Nigerian government nmen and its parastatals such as the Nigeria And NY and National Youth Service Corps that Muslims are part of Nigeria and indeed constitute majority of its population” he claimed.

He called on the acting president, Yemi Osinbajo to “immediately prevail on the Nigerian army and the NYSC to stop the camps and shift the dates till after Ramadan. Failure o do so may lead to advising Muslim leadership in Nigeria to boycott the camps and any other national activities of this nature that involves Nigeria in (sic) Ramadan.

” We equally call on the leadership of the national assembly to halt the camp and call to order the leadership of the Nigerian army and the NYSC. Furthermore, we are using this medium to call on all paramilitary outfits and MDAs of the country to respect Muslim rights and Values in the interest of peace and harmony. Even in the western countries where Muslims at minorities, their rights are respected and protected” he said.

The post Ramadan: Muslim groups call for shift of Army Recruitment, NYSC orientation appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

