Ramadan: Pray for Buhari, NACOMYO urges Nigerians

The National Council of Muslims Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) yesterday urged Muslims and Nigerians at large to use the Ramadan fasting period to fervently pray for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently on a medical vacation in the United Kingdom (UK).

NACOMYO, in a statement signed by its National President, Alhaji Kamal’deen Akintunde, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, also cautioned the political class against playing politics with the President’s state of health, “as doing so is like calling a dog a bad name in order to hang it.”

The group stressed the need for religious leaders to apply decorum, avoid hate speeches and foul languages, noting that intra and inter- religious harmony are central and key in nation building.

It advised traders against unnecessarily increase in the prices of foodstuffs and other items during the Ramadan, so as not to increase the economic hardships being presently experienced by Nigerians.

Meanwhile, the group has charged authorities, government agencies, the military and private establishments against trampling on people’s rights, saying respect of people’s religious sensibilities is paramount to achieving cohesion, unity and progress.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News – Nigerian Newspaper – The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

