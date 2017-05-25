Ramadan starts Saturday in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, has announced that the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan will begin on Saturday, a state media said on Thursday. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting (Sawm) to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Mohammed according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam.
