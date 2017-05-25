Ramadan starts Saturday in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, has announced that the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan will begin on Saturday, a state media said on Thursday. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting (Sawm) to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Mohammed according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

