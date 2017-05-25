Ramadan: Sultan urges Muslims to look out for new moon on May 26

Sokoto – The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar 111, has urged Muslim community in the country to be in the look out for the new moon for the month of Ramadan on May 26.

Prof. Sambo Wali, the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto, made the call in a statement in Sokoto on Thursday.

He stated that “this is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Friday, May 26, 2017, is equivalent to 29th day of Sha’aban 1438 AH and shall be the day to look for the new moon of Ramadan 1438 AH.

“Muslims are, therefore, requested to start looking for the new moon of Ramadan, 1438 AH on Friday.

“They should report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head, for onward communication to the Sultan.”

He urged Muslims to report the sighting of the new moon to the sultan on the following numbers: 0803-715-7100, 0706-741-6900, 0806-630-3077, 0806-548-0405, 0803-595-7392, 0803-596-5322 and 0803-614-9767. (NAN)

