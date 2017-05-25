Ramadan to start Saturday in Saudi, UAE and Uganda

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | AFP | The Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan is due to begin Saturday in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, religious authorities in both countries announced.

Ugandan religious leaders at the Muslim Supreme Council also announced fasting would start on Saturday.

The announcements came after religious authorities in the two Gulf Arab countries and Uganda failed to sight the crescent moon on Thursday night.

The Sunni mufti of Lebanon, Abdullatif Deryan, also announced that Saturday would be the start of Ramadan.

There was no immediate announcement from other Muslim countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

During Ramadan, Muslims around the world abstain from eating, drinking, smoking and having sex from dawn to dusk.

They break the fast with a meal known as iftar and before dawn they have a second opportunity to eat and drink during suhur.

Ramadan is sacred to Muslims because tradition says the Koran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed during that month.

Ramadan is followed by the feast of Eid al-Fitr.

