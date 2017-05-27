Pages Navigation Menu

Ramadan: Yobe State government distribute foods to residents of the state

The Yobe State government has began the distribution of food to residents in the 27 local government areas of the state as the holy month of Ramadan begins today (Saturday ). Several trucks transported grains on Friday to local government areas. The handout was shared from the reserve of grains and other related consumables that …

